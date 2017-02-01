Currys knocks £150 off a Surface Pro 4

Regular readers may remember Microsoft's deal on Surface Pro 4 tablets last month which knocked £100 off select models. This deal is now over, however Currys has just gone one better by discounting a 128GB model down to £595 from £749. The same tablet was up at £635, even during Microsoft's deal, so if you've been thinking of getting a Surface Pro 4 but missed out last month, you'll be glad you waited.

As an additional sweetener, Currys is also running a separate deal where you'll get £20 off Microsoft Office when you buy with any laptop.

This particular Surface Pro 4 is one of the lower end models, with an Intel Core m3-6Y30 processor, 4GB and 128GB storage. It's still powerful for its size, but you'll only be able to do some basic gaming on there. Don't expect to be loading up Resident Evil 7 on top settings. But you will be able to play popular, less taxing games on low or medium settings.

What you're paying for is the laptop / tablet duality, and the nice display we talk about in our Surface Pro 4 review. The battery life is fine, but probably won't last you all day.