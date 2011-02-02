Crysis 2 minimum system specs revealed

EA have released the Crysis 2 minimum specs. The original Crysis forced many people to upgrade their PCs but will the same be true for the sequel? Find the full system specs listed below.

The minimum system requirements were posted on the German Crysis 2 Facebook page, and read as follows.



OS: XP/Vista/Windows 7

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo with 2Ghz, AMD Athlon 64 x2 2Ghz

2 GB RAM

HDD: 9 GB

DVD ROM: 8x

GPU: NVidia 8800GT 512Mb RAM, ATI 3850HD 512Mb RAM

Audio: DirectX 9.0c

Keyboard, Mouse or Microsoft Xbox360 Controller for Windows

The minimum specs for Crysis 2 are similar to the recommended specs for the original Crysis, released three years ago. It looks like you won't need a super-computer to run the sequel, though those without a dual core CPU will be left out. We'll be able to see just how well the game runs when the multiplayer demo is released. If it looks anything like this , we'll be happy.