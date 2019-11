Fear not, members of the PC brotherhood. Crytek still loves us! The developer has tweeted : "At this time, Crytek & EA are glad to confirm that we'll be releasing a pre-launch Crysis 2 multiplayer demo on PC!"

Earlier this week the game's new multiplayer trailer revealed the demo would be available exclusively on Xbox 360, causing quite a stir in the community. No date has been confirmed but since the demo is categorised as 'pre-launch' it should hit before Crysis 2's release date of March 25.