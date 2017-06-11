Crackdown 3 coming on November 7, starring Terry Crews

It's been a long time since we've seen Crackdown 3, but it's come back in the best possible faction: with Terry Crews yelling in our faces. The trailer that played at Microsoft's E3 press conference today starred Terry Crews as a character named Commander Jaxon. It also starred a whole lot of guns and explosions. In other words: yep, still very much Crackdown.

Familiar elements spotted in the trailer include:

A cel shaded comic book art style, but with notably more detail than the previous generation Crackdown games

Explosions

Agility orbs

Jumping high, and also far

Several guns

Throwing cars

There's also some melee combat, agent superpowers, mechs, and a hell of a lot of explosions with pretty particle effects. Did we mention those?

The one thing conspicuously absent: environmental destruction, which was the major selling point for Crackdown 3 back in 2015. The ability to push destruction to a new extreme was also a big talking point for Microsoft's cloud computing initiative, which we haven't heard about much since...well, 2015.

We'll undoubtedly see more of Crackdown 3, and scrutinize its environmental destructibility, before its release on November 7, 2017.