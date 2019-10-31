Costume Quest and SOMA are free on the Epic Games Store

This week's Epic Games Store freebies are excellent Halloween fare, but they couldn't be more different. Costume Quest and SOMA will both keep you company during the spookiest part of the year, one comforting you while the other tries to freak you out.

Costume Quest is a Double Fine RPG set, conveniently, on Halloween, that pits costumed kids against monsters in turn-based scraps. The slightly rubbish costumes also transform into giant, real versions of what they're trying to depict, like a kid in a cardboard robot costume becoming a towering mecha. It's good fun and understands the value of candy.

There's no candy in SOMA. It's a survival horror game set in an underwater base where you're being stalked by grotesque mechanical monsters. These creatures are the source of many a jump scare, but at its heart SOMA is a psychological horror game about exploring the eerie environment. The monsters actually get in the way a bit, but thankfully modders, and eventually the developer, created a death-free safe mode.

Both games are free until November 7, followed by Nuclear Throne and Ruiner.