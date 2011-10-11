Correction: Firefall beta keys WILL NOT be free in the next issue of PC Gamer UK

Apologies everyone. We made a boob an the very last page of PC Gamer UK Issue 232 . Just underneath our armoured crabs adorable bootie, on page 194 of our expanded mag, we promised that access to the Firefall beta will be free in the next issue of PC Gamer UK, when in fact Firefall beta keys WILL NOT be available in Issue 233.

Sorry about that. We've got lots of other free stuff lined up instead, which we're keeping secret for now. But it is both exciting and free, we promise. If you're really eager for a Firefall fix, check out our feature on 50 reasons so be excited about Red 5's free to play shooter. The mag's in stores now, and you can buy or subscribe online now.