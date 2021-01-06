How to signal the coral buddies in Fortnite

Fortnite week six is giving players another new batch of quests to complete, offering up extra XP and other rewards to help boost your battle pass. One of week six's challenges is to "signal the coral buddies."

The coral buddies are a frequent theme in Fortnite challenges, appearing almost as often as those dang garden gnomes. They're the little flubber-looking creatures you'll see mostly scattered around the Coral Castle area. They can be easy to miss, so this is definitely a scavenger hunt you'll want to keep a sharp eye out for.

Ironically, though, you don't need to interact with the coral buddies themselves to send them the titular signal. We've whipped up this guide to show you how to complete this quest as easily as possible. Here's how to signal the coral buddies.

Where to signal the coral buddies

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head to Coral Castle, which is in the northwest corner of the Fortnite season 5 map. Introduced all the way back in season 3's flooded map, Coral Castle is home to a bunch of Aquaman-ish buildings covered in, what else, coral and other sea life.

You're looking for the smaller building at the north end of the area.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head into the elevated building and up to the row of conch shells that are lined up along the window ledge. Interact with all of them from left to right. We're not entirely sure if the order matters, and when the challenge goes live, it's possible it might require a specific order. We'll update this post if that's the case.

The Fortnite week six challenges go live later this week. For your trouble, you'll probably get about 20,000 XP points. Not bad for a simple job of tooting some shells.

Don't forget to check out our other Fortnite guides and news.

- Where to find the blue coin in Retail Row

- Where to dig up gnomes in Pleasant Park and Fort Crumpet