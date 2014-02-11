Congratulations internet, Goat Simulator is now a real game

Last week, Sanctum 2 developers Coffee Stain Studios released " alpha footage " of "Goat Simulator", because jokes. The video's description even contained the warning, "we're just playing around a bit with programming stuff, this is not our next big IP, calm yourselves journalists." But, as Surgeon Simulator 2013's Bossa Studios once learned, comedy sims are a powerful thing. And so it came to pass that, on the 11th of Febuary, Twenty-Fourteen, Coffee Stain did relent, decreeing to all the land that Goat Simulator would move out of experimental alpha and be released on Steam.

Coffee Stain describe the game as "like an old school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you're a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff." Looking at the videos, it's basically r/GamePhysics : The Game. In case you're still not convinced this isn't a joke, you can now pre-order Goat Simulator . I mean, yes, it is still a joke, but it's one that will actually result in a weird goat game. Er, well done internet, I guess.

You can see the two alpha trailers that spawned such enthusiastic demand below.

Goat Simulator will be released this Spring. Hopefully reading that sentence is as strange for you as writing it is for me.