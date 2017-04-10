Popular

Conan Exiles and The Long Dark discounted in Humble Store survival sale

The sale runs all week, so sharpen your axes.

If surviving against the odds is something you enjoy doing in video games, then this week's Humble Store sale may appeal. A generous handful of survival games are discounted – some with up to 80% off – including the recent dong-fuelled hit Conan Exiles and the more celestial Astroneer. Elsewhere, Early Access title Hurtworld is also on sale, which I quite enjoyed my time with.

If you're not keen on MMO-esque sandboxes, there are options. The Long Dark has a 50% discount at $9.99 – quite the steal when you consider its campaign component will launch free some time in the coming months. Survival horror game Outlast can be had more a very reasonable $3.99, too, as can This War of Mine.

Elsewhere, you can get 7 Days to Die for $9.99, Rising World for $11.24 and Dead by Daylight for $11.99. Head on over to the store for the full listing.

