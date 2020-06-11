Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update: All the season 4 changes

The latest Modern Warfare and Warzone update is here, with the launch of season 4 introducing new modes, challenges, and more. Warzone's playlist now includes six modes, including a new 50v50 battle with custom loadouts and quick respawns. In-match events are also rolling into Verdansk in three different forms. Previously eliminated players will be revived en masse, and quick, drastic discounts will appear at buy stations to give you a chance to scoop up quality loot.

Along with Warzone's new features, the Modern Warfare and Warzone patch notes herald the start of season 4 with a fresh playlist update, as well as the return of old favourite, Scrapyard, in its own 24/7 slot. Weapon Mastery Challenges have been added for 51 weapons, with emblems and player cards up for grabs as rewards. Let's dig into what that extra 45GB of storage space is being spent on.

The season 4 download size on PC is around 45GB. Since Modern Warfare is ballooning in size even more, you want to check out our best SSD guide, if you need a storage boost.

In the patch notes, Infinity Ward outlined that assets have been compressed in this update to reduce the disc space MW and Warzone require. It also explains that season 4 only needs an additional 4GB on consoles after installing, and that console players can uninstall content packs. Unfortunately, this option isn't available on PC.

Three new in-match events: Jailbreak, Fire Sale and Supply Chopper. Jailbreak sees all eliminated players return to the map. Fire Sale temporarily discounts Buy Station items up to 80 percent—some items are even free. Supply Choppers introduces an armoured helicopter that can be destroyed for loot including: two armor boxes and munitions boxes, a grenade launcher, three UAVS, a gas mask and some cash.

Warzone bug fixes

A variety of bugs have been squashed in the latest update, including:

A bug where players could drop their weapon in the Gulag.

A bug where the Recon Contract could spawn inside an Ammo Supply cache.

Contraband Mission: after calling in the helicopter, players could shoot it without receiving hitmarkers and the helicopter would remain on screen indefinitely.

An exploit that allowed players to duplicate Self Revive kits.

Weapon Mastery Challenges: After unlocking Gold for a weapon, begin work on its Mastery Challenge. There are eight per weapon, offering four player cards and four emblems as rewards. These challenges have to be done in a specific order, and completing them for all 51 weapons unlocks a sticker and player card.

After unlocking Gold for a weapon, begin work on its Mastery Challenge. There are eight per weapon, offering four player cards and four emblems as rewards. These challenges have to be done in a specific order, and completing them for all 51 weapons unlocks a sticker and player card. Playlist update: Scrapyard 24/7, Trench Mosh Pit (2v2), Blueprint Gunfight and Barakett Promenade added to Ground War.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fixes

New content is all well and good but a few things have also been touched up including:

General fixes

Season 3 emblem: Fix for some players not receiving it.

Error Code 13-71: Fixes to help reduce players encountering this error. Reach out to Activision Customer Support if it displays again.

Ghost Perk: Fix for a bug where it wasn't hiding players from the Heartbeat Sensor when viewing the Killcam.

Activating a Nuke: Fixed an issue where some players were unable to do this after getting the correct number of kills.

Fix for a bug where the 4th Operator Mission for Talon, “Complete 2 Warzone Plunder Matches” was not tracking as intended.

Ground War: Fix for an issue where some players could find long wait times when attempting to load into matches.

Various exploit fixes across multiple maps.

Officer Challenge: Fixed “Get 20 kill while crouched”, which was not tracking properly for some players.

Fixed a bug where the white health regen was triggering on downing other players even if Quick Fix wasn’t equipped.

UAVs: Fixed an exploit where players could sometimes call in duplicates.

Added New Specialist Bonus weapon perks: (the bonus earned after getting 8 kills while specialist is active): Frangible-Disabling, Frangible-Wounding, Mo'Money, Recon, Heavy Hitter, FMJ, Presence of Mind.

Fixed a bug where players couldn't perform executions on some elevated surfaces.

Fixes to help prevent an issue where players were able to move before the match countdown timer completed.

Fixes to help prevent against black graphical corruption issues some players were seeing.

“For the Cause” grip tape not appearing properly on the base M4 fixed.

Improved stability fixes for PC.

Fixes to help prevent issues with voice chat.

Fix for a bug where neutral Hardpoints were appearing yellow instead of grey.

Weapons

HDR and Sleight of Hand: Fixed a bug where reloading would not give ammo to the player.

LMG: Lowered ammo count for reload warning on belt fed weapon.

Special Operations

Daily Challenges are now displayed alongside Multiplayer and Warzone challenges.

Fix for a bug where a player was stuck in third person gameplay.

Fixed a bug where the game would not end correctly if the last player alive used Team Revive immediately before dying.

Fixed an issue where unlocking an Operator skin in Co-Op would not unlock the base skin for that Operator as well.

Special Operations: Survival