Call of Duty: Cold War's new Zombies Easter Egg starts now in Outbreak

Today's update sets the stage for the next Zombies map in Season 4.

(Image credit: Activision)

It's midseason update day in the world of Call of Duty, and that means a dizzying number of things to do across both Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War. But behind the flashy Nakatomi Plaza and multiplayer maps is a pretty big update to Cold War's Outbreak Zombies mode. Starting today, Outbreak mode has a new "main quest" (or Easter Egg) that continues the elaborate Zombies narrative and sets the stage for a new, traditional Zombies map coming in Season 4.

That sounds pretty neat, but that's hardly everything happening in Zombies. Here's the full rundown of what was added in last night's update:

  • Outbreak: New main quest, Orda encounter world event, fishing, new intel documents, audio logs, radio transmissions, and artifacts to discover
  • Round-Based Maps: “Cranked 2: No Time to Crank” limited-time mode in “Firebase Z” and “Die Maschine”
  • Dead Ops Arcade 3: New Silverback Slideways bonus map
  • Onslaught (PlayStation only, sadly): Onslaught Standoff map, new Intel, new limited-time mode, new challenge with exclusive weapon blueprint reward

If you're wondering exactly what a "main quest" means in the context of Zombies, the answer is always a little different from map to map. It seems like the quest is basically like an Easter Egg from a normal Zombies map, which always involves a degree of puzzle solving and sleuthing to complete. Though, Treyarch calling this a "main quest" does make it sound more straightforward than usual.

Main quest aside, I'm even more curious about fishing... in a CoD game. Like, do you literally sit quietly with a fishing pole until you get a bite (presumably while trying to avoid the actual zombies that want a bite of you), or do you just shoot the fish? And if you shoot the fish, does that count as fishing? These are the big questions that I plan to answer by actually playing some Outbreak once this update finally finishes downloading.

If you're hopping into the new Warzone stuff today as well, we've already published a handy guide to break into the Nakatomi Plaza's illustrious vault. It's definitely worth cracking, considering it holds a whopping $100,000 of in-game cash.

Morgan Park

Morgan is an FPS specialist and one of PC Gamer's resident young people. He would love to spend more time playing weird stealth games and immersive sims, but he's still waiting for Warzone shaders to install.
