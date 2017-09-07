Popular

Co-op heist game Monaco is free on Steam for 24 hours

By

If you grab it you can keep it.

For a 24-hour period earlier this week, anyone who grabbed Mirage: Arcane Warfare on Steam got it free, and got to keep it. Today, the free promotion torch has been passed on to Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine, a 2013 game about committing heists with friends (and a really good one).

All you have to do is add Monaco to your Steam library before the promotion expires tomorrow, the 8th, at 10 am Pacific, and you can keep it forever. According to the announcement post, grabbing Monaco for free also earns you a 10% pre-order discount on the developer's latest game, Tooth and Tail. Whether or not you want that game, we all may as well give Monaco a try, eh?

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments