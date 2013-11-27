Clandestine: asymmetrical espionage co-op, coming to PC next year

A thing that most co-op games don't understand is that people aren't gruff identikit badasses, happy to brofist their way through an AI genocide. People are complicated, with different skills, tastes and beliefs. Some may like violence, others might be more interested in twerking. That's why Clandestine, an asymmetrical co-op game, sounds like such an interesting prospect. Er, because of how it caters to different tastes. I don't think there'll be twerking.

Other reasons to pay attention include its use of phrases like "post-Cold War spy conspiracy", "tactical stealth", and "set in the mid-1990s". To throw an extra EMP on this espionage topping, it's being made by Logic Artists, the people behind the warmly received Expeditions: Conquistador.

Here's the set-up, courtesy of the press release:

"The year is 1996, five years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, a string of accidents and murders have gone unnoticed by the public, but have put the world of espionage on high alert. Former Cold War operatives, believing their cover intact, are being assassinated around the globe. Soviet and NATO spies are being targeted indiscriminately, causing turmoil and suspicion on all sides."

From the little that's been revealed so far, you and your co-op buddy will take the role of field agent and hacker, who would appear to have more situational awareness through each building's security cameras. The game is promising to take you through various hideouts, safehouses, and HQs in an attempt to uncover the culprit behind a series of murders.

Clandestine is due out on PC next year.