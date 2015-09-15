Castle Crashers update increases frame rate, texture sizes

Popular couch co-op game Castle Crashers has been available on Steam since 2012, but it was first released on Xbox 360 way back in 2008. When developer The Behemoth brought the game to Xbox One last week it was as Castle Crashers Remastered, a 60FPS version that sadly made the PC version look old. Fear not, however: The Behemoth has just announced that Castle Crashers is getting a Steam update that will bring it almost up to the same level.

While this is just an update and not an entirely remastered version like that on Xbox One, and it won't include the character packs like the new console version, Castle Crashers on PC will get that increased frame rate. The update will also include "behemoth texture sizes" and "almost all the the other cool enhancements" from the Xbox One version, plus the new multiplayer mini-game Back Off Barbarian.

The update will be free, and apparently should be finished by the end of the year.

Thanks, RPS.