Capcom could've made Dragon's Dogma 2 over Devil May Cry 5

Capcom's Hideaki Itsuno apparently considered making Dragon's Dogma 2 rather than Devil May Cry 5, as reported in a recent interview.

Itsuno, director of Dragon's Dogma and the Devil May Cry series going back to the third entry, is said to have approached Capcom founder Kenzo Tsujimoto when talk of Devil May Cry 5 first arose, according to an interview with VG24/7. "Look, I want to make either Devil May Cry 5 or Dragon’s Dogma 2 next. He said ‘okay, do whatever you want. Do whichever one you want.’ So I thought, alright, y’know what… let’s do DMC5. So we did that.”

It's no secret that Dragon's Dogma fans have been waiting for news of a sequel to the popular open world RPG for a while now. Even though it seems to have lost out to DMC 5 this time around, a sequel is clearly something that Itsuno has considered.

“Here we are—we’re now finishing up DMC5. But I had ideas for Dragon’s Dogma 2 at the time as well. So here we are, it’s the end of this project,” says Itsuno in two of the most teasing sentences I've possibly ever read. He does go on to say that he always has 'around four different titles in mind' but that there is a difference between the games he wants to make and the ones he should make.

Fingers crossed it happens one day, huh?