Campo Santo announces its first game: Firewatch

Campo Santo, a small San Francisco game studio composed of former Telltale, 2K Marin, and Double Fine developers, announced its first project : a first-person, single-player game called Firewatch. According to Camp Santo's announcement, you'll play as a man named Henry and explore the Wyoming wilderness after taking a summer job as a fire lookout.

“What is supposed to be a peaceful respite from your complicated life takes a turn when you start to question some of the things that are happening to you,” Campo Santo says. “Your only human connection is over a handheld radio, which you'll use to speak with Delilah, your boss, about the things both of you are experiencing.”

That's very little information, but I'm already intrigued, especially because Campo Santo's founder Sean Vanaman is from Wyoming, meaning we might get a more personal, Gone Home -type of story.

Firewatch will be published by Panic Inc. on PC, Mac, and Linux. Campo Santo says it would “love for it to come out in 2015.”

You can keep up with the Firewatch's development on the company's blog . You can also order a nifty poster for the game designed by Olly Moss , who's also a member of Campo Santo.