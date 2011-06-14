Popular

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 video shows first Spec Ops footage

By

Modern Warfare 3 got a surreal live TV demo on the Jimmy Fallon show last night. We get to see the Microsoft E3 press conference demo again, before the excitable team of presenters and Simon Pegg jump into Spec Ops survival mode. Sledgehammer's Glen Schofield and Infinity Ward's Robert Bowling join Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg on the show to watch Fallon attempt to fend off a wave of incoming enemies with worrying fervour. The huge Call of Duty: Modern Warfare info leak suggested that there will be five Spec Ops survival modes.

Tom Senior

