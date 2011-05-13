Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 plot details leaked. Locations, characters and multiplayer maps revealed

Kotaku has dropped a payload of leaked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare details covering everything from the locations and characters of the single player campaign to the precise number of maps in the multiplayer mode. Find out more about the characters you'll be playing as, the new vehicles you'll be driving and the new locations you'll be blowing up in the huge info blowout below. Spoilers ahead .

The single player campaign will be set across 15 missions. It will pick up where Modern Warfare 2 left off with the invasion of Manhattan by Russian forces. As with previous Modern Warfare titels the campaign will skip between many different locations across the world, and have you playing as a number of different characters, not all of whom will survive.

Locations include Manhattan, the catacombs of Paris, India and Dubai. YOu'll be playing as a Russian Federal Protective Services agent, an SAS Operative and a tank gunner. We can also look forward to the return of the AC-130 gunship from previous Modern Warfare titles. Kotaku have released VERY spoilery details of the single player campaign here .

The multiplayer mode will contain 20 maps, though it's not certain at the moment how many of these will be in the game on launch, and how many will be released as map packs after launch. The excellent co-op Spec Ops mode of Modern Warfare 2 will make a return as well, and will be split into "survival" and "mission" modes. Five survival maps and seven mission maps are listed, some of which may be cut or altered before release.

All of the information above comes via Kotaku , who say that they received the information through multiple sources. The game's due out on November 8 this year. The multiplayer maps and single player locations are all listed below some of the leaked first images of the game.

Multiplayer maps



Alpha



Alps



Bootleg



Bravo



Brooklyn



Carbon



Coast



Dome



Exchange



Hardhat



Interchange



Lambeth



Meteora



Mogadishu



Paris



Plaza 2



Radar



Seatown



Underground



Village



Spec Ops mode

Survival



Carbon Dome Radar Seatown Village

Mission



Civilian Rescue



Flood the Market



Invisible Threat



Little Bro's



Out of Africa



No Fly Zone



Wing Man



