Bunker Punks is a "revolution management" FPS

Sometimes I wonder if there's a giant, metaphysical slot machine that controls all games—assigning developers three ideas that they must work into whatever they're making. Bunker Punks, for instance, rolled 'FPS', 'roguelike' and 'base building'. It's an old-school style shooter with random generation, and a "revolution management" system. You can see how that all fits together, via the trailer below.

The game will feature multiple characters, each with different specialities, and a loot system that will let players further enhance and customise their punks. The game is also part bunker management sim, and lets players build up the base for upgrades and resources.

There's no release date yet, but you can follow the game's progress over at its official site.