Fortnite world champ Bugha gets his Icon Series skin

We didn't get a Fortnite World Cup last year, so one can't blame 2019 world champ Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf for continuing to soak up the limelight. This time, Bugha is finally getting his own Fortnite skin as part of the celebrity-filled Icon Series.

Epic announced Bugha's Fortnite skin on Monday, showing off the young champ's blue and black outfit.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Epic Games)

The most important part of Bugha's Fortnite skin, however, is the digitized version of his real-life pug Zoey, who hops out of the World Cup trophy as a back bling cosmetic. I could cry it's so cute.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Bugha has three variants of his outfit: One with his hat on and a world champion jacket, one with his hat and jacket off, and one that gives his jersey an electrical current.

If that weren't enough, Bugha's dual-wielded pickaxes also have Zoey the pug's name inscribed on them.

Bugha is also getting an emote based on the "homer grind" dance that he likes to do on streams, and that his family pulled off right after his World Cup win.

Epic is also adding in a new trios LTM called "Bugha's Late Game."

It looks like teams will be tossed into the third storm circle with curated loadouts, encouraging fast and ruthless eliminations and quick building skills. You'll have until July 28 to earn at least 1500 hype points to qualify for a one-day tournament with the same format. Those players will then compete with others in their region for a share of a $100,000 prize pool.

Bugha's Fortnite Icon Series skin is dropping on July 20 at 8 PM ET. We assume it will hit the item shop and cost you somewhere in the realm of 1,500 - 2,800 V-bucks.

