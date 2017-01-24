Bossa's new game Decksplash promises a 3-on-3 mix of skateboarding and Splatoon

Bossa Studios certainly likes to mix things up. Following up Surgeon Simulator, it made a game about being a slice of bread, and then moved into artsy, airborne online gaming with Worlds Adrift. And today it announced yet another change in direction in the form of Decksplash, a "fast and frantic 3 vs 3 arcade-multiplayer turf-war" that, as far as I can tell, promises to mix skateboarding sims with Splatoon.

The name of the game is to cover the arena—that is, the skate park—with as much paint as possible, by pulling off various sorts of sweet skateboard stunts. Whichever team lays down the most paint by the end of the match wins. It's a simple concept, and simple to play, the tricky bit being that you'll need to chain combos to nail the highest scores (and splash more paint), so mastering just one or two good moves won't get you very far.

Bossa said players will have "direct control" of the board's rotational axes, enabling them to create their own unique tricks and combos rather than being limited to premade moves baked into the game. "It's going to be the first Bossa game with actual good controls," game designer Dre said in the video below. The studio also took a moment to assure its fans that the work on Decksplash will not have any impact on the production of Worlds Adrift, so you can stop sending them f-bomb-laden comments about it.

There's no indication of a release date yet, but Steam has it listed for the spring of this year. You can sign up for the coming closed alpha test at decksplashgame.com.