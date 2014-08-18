Surgeon Simulator gets Anniversary Edition DLC

Surgeon Simulator was released on 19 April, 2013. That makes its Anniversary Edition DLC a little late, as it released last week. Still, given the uncoordinated flailing of its central protagonist, a few mistakes are to be expected. The paid-for pack enhances the game with new graphics, extra environments and two new operations.
- The new eye and teeth operations that many of you have been waiting for. Rejoice!
- Updated graphics - slicker, smoother, shinier - as if Bob (and his organs) have just stepped out of the salon...
- Additional environments - you'll now get to try surgery while racing down a hospital corridor.
- Stat tracking - shows how well you've done in your last 9 surgeries, so you can fine-tune your skills. Malpractice makes perfect, remember?
- 42 brand new achievements for you to tear your hair out over.
- That amazing soundtrack that you keep complimenting us on? Well - that's included too.
As much as I enjoy the slapstick physics of Surgeon Simulator, I can think of few things less appealing than performing an eye operation, let alone a botched one. But if such malpractice piques your interest, you can grab the Anniversary Edition for £2/$3.