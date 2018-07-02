Bleach characters join Jump Force's mash-up

That Dragon Ball FighterZ romp looks like such a good time that, over the course of the year, I’ve been tempted to pick it up about once a month. This is despite having only watched one episode of the anime, which I deemed “quite bad”. Jump Force has been similarly piquing my interest since it was shown off at E3, though in this case I actually recognise a few characters. The Shōnen Jump mash-up includes characters from DBZ, One Piece, Death Note and, announced today, Bleach.

I watched a season of Bleach over a decade ago, and since it apparently didn’t leave much of an impression (I remember masks, gingers and big ol’ monster things), so I’ll need a bit of help from Bandai Namco here.

Three characters from Bleach are joining the Jump Force brawlers:

Ichigo Kurosaki – Once a simple high school student with the ability to see ghosts, Ichigo became one of the strongest ever Shinigami (soul reapers) after his encounter with a Hollow (a spectral being) that tried to kill him.

Rukia Kuchiki – Rukia is a soul reaper from a noble family who specialises in Kido (the magic of the soul reapers). Her ice-type blade is considered to be amongst the most beautiful swords of the Souls Society.

Sōsuke Aizen – A captain of the Gotei 13, Aizen is a mysterious man. While calm on the surface, behind this serene appearance is perhaps one of the most skilled members of the Soul Society.

Are they the characters you like? Hopefully!

Bandai Namco also unveiled a new stage: Hong Kong. You’ll be fighting in neon-soaked streets and, just like the real Hong Kong, expect to see Blackbeard’s crashed ship looming over you.

Jump Force is due out next year, but in the meantime, here’s our Jump Force hands-on from E3. Check out the new screenshots below, too.