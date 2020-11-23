Black Friday gaming monitor deal: a 4K BenQ with FreeSync for just £210

If you're after a bargain Black Friday gaming monitor deal, this 4K beast one is not to be overlooked. Having clocked it as the best budget 4K HDR monitor of 2020 in our best gaming monitors guide, the 28-inch BenQ EL2870U has a lot to offer for an incredible price, and that's even before the savings. Right now at Ebuyer, the BenQ EL2870UE is at a measly £209.99, so it's certainly worth a look (n.b. there's no difference between the U and UE).

Here you're looking at a quality built 4K monitor with built-in AMD FreeSync technology. That means those currently packing an AMD graphics card, or those looking to invest in one of AMD's newer GPUs like the RX 6800 or RX 6800 XT, will be able to use this monitor to its fullest with a notable lack of screen tearing.

The refresh rate itself isn't the greatest, at only 60Hz, but this is the kind of trade-off you're looking at with cheaper gaming monitors—you either get excruciating detail or mega speed. That being said, the BenQ EL2870U still sports a super high-speed 1ms input, which doesn't necessarily make up for the low refresh, but it helps.

So, if you're on a budget, and just need a panel that's going to give you a gorgeous picture so you can enjoy the expansive vistas of slow paced open world games, like Red Dead Redemption 2 and the like, this may be the monitor for you. However, if you're just going to be smashing out CS:GO sessions, the low refresh/high res trade-off may not be what you're after.

Still, it's a great bargain for the AMD heads out there.