Black Friday Gaming Laptop deals: the best mobile bargains right now

You don't necessarily have to wait until November 27 to bag yourself a Black Friday gaming laptop deal because there are already a bunch of bargains out there already. You might be hoping that by waiting until the big weekend you'll have your pick of the best deals, and you may have a point, but there are some offers already on the table which are going to be hard to beat.

Where to find Black Friday deals... Amazon - the theory of everything

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

Black Friday itself is going down on the final Friday of November, and that means this year you're looking at November 27. Realistically though Thanksgiving sales will kick off at Midnight on Thursday 26, and the retail event will follow through all the way to Cyber Monday.

But with the current situation there are concerns about the volume of shipping that is going to be in demand because of the increase in online shopping and the fact that people are going to be desperate for their goodies before Christmas. Whether that's purely because they want them, or because they're vital presents for a loved one.

Which all means that the likes of Amazon are likely to be starting things a little earlier than usual, so expect the whole of November to be one giant pre-Christmas sales event.

That thought might make you wince, but it does mean there will be bargains to be had without necessarily having to fight the online crowds on those key shopping days at the end of November. And it also means there are some tasty Black Friday gaming laptop deals around already.

Early Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 | Intel i5 | GTX 1650 | $649.99 $419.99 at Best Buy

We know the GTX 1650 isn't the most powerful graphics card around, but you can absolutely still game on it, and for $420 that's pretty amazing. What's also amazing is that you get 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD in the mix too. That's not a lot of space, but this is a bargain for a surprisingly capable laptop.View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming FX506 | Intel i5 | GTX 1650 Ti | $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

The Nvidia GPU is a step up from the base GTX 1650 and will deliver higher gaming frame rates as a result. The 10th Gen CPU, however, means you get 4 cores and 8 threads of processing power, which, along with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD makes for a pretty potent mix in an affordable form.View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming FA506 | AMD 4800H | RTX 2060 | $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Less than $800 for a genuinely powerful gaming laptop is seriously good going. The high-end AMD CPU offers 8 cores and 16 threads, and the RTX 2060 is still a great mobile GPU for the money. The 8GB RAM could be bigger, but a 512GB SSD makes this an impressive gaming laptop.View Deal

Asus Zephyrus M15 | Intel i7 | RTX 2070 Max-Q | $1,579.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

With a 6-core, 12-thread CPU, capable of a heady 5GHz, this slimline Asus gaming laptop is a seriously powerful machine with a pretty tasty pricetag right now. The added bonus of an Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, 1TB SSD, and 16GB memory, makes the Zephyrus a great mobile gaming machine.View Deal

Alienware m15 R2 | Intel i7 | RTX 2080 | $2,799.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

You can still save $1,100 on this powerful RTX 2080-powered Alienware machine. That's a saving that's more than the cost of some seriously good gaming laptops in their own right. The RAID 0 SSD will be super quick, and the GPU is still relevant in the mobile world, just that 60Hz screen lets it down.View Deal

MSI GE66 | Intel i7 | RTX 2070 Super | $2,199.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has shaved $500 off the sticker price of this powerful gaming laptop, and while it's got the same 6-core CPU as you'll find in cheaper machines, the RTX 2070 Super is a class mobile graphics card. The big winner, however, is that gorgeous 240Hz 15-inch 1080p panel. That and 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD anyways.View Deal

Early Black Friday office laptops

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | Intel i3 | $959 $599 at Best Buy

The Pro 7 is a solid tablet with PC pretensions thanks to its connected keyboard and Intel Core i3 processor. The 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD capacity would be a bit miserly on a fully fledged laptop, but in this 12.3-inch tablet form it will absolutely do the job you need of it.View Deal

What to look out for in a Black Friday gaming laptop

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals will deliver high-performance hardware for a knockdown price. But it doesn't automatically scan that just because something has a three-figure discount that it will be worth the money. You need to keep an eye on what parts are being used, what else you get for your cash, and whether it's actually right for you.

We're at a crossroads in PC gaming tech right now; at the end of one generation and the beginning of another. That's mostly in the desktop PC space, however, with new laptop graphics cards, and mobile gaming CPUs not expected until early next year.

But companies are still aiming to shift stock so expect some discounts on current-gen kit. Don't be fooled into parting with money for anything beyond the last generation of GPUs, however. It's unlikely there'll be a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series graphics card inside it that's worth buying this Black Friday.

Keep an eye out for storage, and memory size too. That's most true at the low end of the market, where manufacturers may aim to keep prices low by using single sticks of memory and therefore halving the potential memory bandwidth. That might not be a problem in the very cheapest of gaming laptops, however, where the GPU will make the most difference to your experience.