Beyond Blue is out tomorrow, looks extremely chill

In contrast to Maneater's eat-or-be-eaten take on the ocean, Beyond Blue is a soothing swim among earth's most majestic creatures. In a new trailer (embedded above), we get a sense of the laid back personalities who'll be investigating the ocean floor with us—as well as a reminder that it's releasing tomorrow, June 11. (On PC and console, that is. There's a "first look" available now on Apple Arcade.)

The cast seems cool, though I hope they aren't yapping in my ears too much while I explore the ocean floor. I'm here for the sea creatures more than the land creatures, as well as for the soundtrack, which includes songs from "Miles Davis, The Flaming Lips, The Edisons, and more." There are also "mini-documentaries" that include new ocean footage and interviews with experts. See a teaser for those below.

Beyond Blue was expected to release earlier this year, but it was pushed back in February. It'll be available on Steam when it releases tomorrow.