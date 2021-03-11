The best LC10 loadouts for Warzone

What's the best LC10 loadout for Warzone? Season 2 introduced this new SMG along with the FARA 83, and while they haven't sent ripples through the current meta, I'll take just about any excuse to refresh my list of builds. Firefights can be over in an instant on Warzone's maps, and it's nice to have another snappy, bullet-guzzling machine to make sliding around corners more fun.
If you're eager to test your skills with the LC10, you can unlock it for free at tier 31 in the Season 2 battle pass. You'll need to put in the time to get your hands on the best attachments, so I recommend saving a double weapon XP token to speed up the process if you can. Anyway, let's take a look at the best LC10 Warzone loadouts, and the attachments that transform it into a compact monster.
The best LC10 loadout for tearing up Verdansk
LC10 & FFAR loadout
Attachments
- Muzzle: Flashguard .45 APC
- Barrel: 12.5" Extended
- Underbarrel: Foregrip
- Stock: Wire Stock
- Ammunition: 42 Rnd Speed Mag
Primary
Perks
- E.O.D.
- Overkill
- Tune Up
Throwables
- Lethal: C4
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
The LC10 hasn't quite managed to knock the MAC-10 and Black Ops' MP5 off their pedestals just yet, but it's fun to experiment with the new SMG. NICKMERCS believes this particular setup is certainly worth a try. It buffs the LC10's range and accuracy, courtesy of the Flashguard .45 APC and Foregrip. To keep it feeling responsive, opt for the Wire Stock to improve your mobility, and the 42 Rnd Speed Mag to avoid getting downed mid-reload.
Since this build is for close-quarters combat, there's no need for a scope. If you spot someone across the tarmac at Verdansk Airport, swap to your primary instead.
You can't go wrong with some C4 and a Heartbeat Sensor for hunting down your prey, and as always you'll need the Overkill perk to carry two primary weapons. As you're keeping your confrontations up close and personal, E.O.D. is the best perk here.
The best LC10 loadout for covering all ranges
LC10 & Kar98k loadout
Attachments
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 11.9" Reinforced Heavy
- Laser: SOF Target Designator
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Ammunition: 42 Rnd Speed Mag
Primary
- Kar98k
Perks
- Cold-Blooded
- Overkill
- Amped
Throwables
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
Winning a Warzone match relies on you knowing when it's best to chase after an enemy squad, and when you should bide your time. This setup has a Kar98k for threats lurking on the horizon, which again encourages you to use the LC10 for close engagements. So far, this build appears to be working very well for Warzone content creator Metaphor, who thinks the LC10 is underrated.
As you'd expect, the Agency Suppressor makes it much harder for others to hear you, but more importantly it boosts the range and potency of your shots, with a little help from the 11.9" Reinforced Heavy barrel. While this build already prioritises accuracy, you can feel comfortable hip-firing in tense scraps with other players thanks to the Bruiser Grip and SOF Target Designator laser.
Cold-Blooded, Overkill, and Amped are your perks of choice this time around, but you'll still want to keep that Heartbeat Sensor handy. Finish off injured foes with your sticky Semtex and you'll be in with a good chance of keeping your K/D ratio high.
