The best LC10 loadouts for Warzone

What's the best LC10 loadout for Warzone? Season 2 introduced this new SMG along with the FARA 83, and while they haven't sent ripples through the current meta, I'll take just about any excuse to refresh my list of builds. Firefights can be over in an instant on Warzone's maps, and it's nice to have another snappy, bullet-guzzling machine to make sliding around corners more fun.

If you're eager to test your skills with the LC10, you can unlock it for free at tier 31 in the Season 2 battle pass. You'll need to put in the time to get your hands on the best attachments, so I recommend saving a double weapon XP token to speed up the process if you can. Anyway, let's take a look at the best LC10 Warzone loadouts, and the attachments that transform it into a compact monster.

The best LC10 loadout for tearing up Verdansk

LC10 & FFAR loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Flashguard .45 APC

Flashguard .45 APC Barrel: 12.5" Extended

12.5" Extended Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Stock: Wire Stock

Wire Stock Ammunition: 42 Rnd Speed Mag

Primary

Perks

E.O.D.

Overkill

Tune Up

Throwables

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

The LC10 hasn't quite managed to knock the MAC-10 and Black Ops' MP5 off their pedestals just yet, but it's fun to experiment with the new SMG. NICKMERCS believes this particular setup is certainly worth a try. It buffs the LC10's range and accuracy, courtesy of the Flashguard .45 APC and Foregrip. To keep it feeling responsive, opt for the Wire Stock to improve your mobility, and the 42 Rnd Speed Mag to avoid getting downed mid-reload.

Since this build is for close-quarters combat, there's no need for a scope. If you spot someone across the tarmac at Verdansk Airport, swap to your primary instead.

You can't go wrong with some C4 and a Heartbeat Sensor for hunting down your prey, and as always you'll need the Overkill perk to carry two primary weapons. As you're keeping your confrontations up close and personal, E.O.D. is the best perk here.

The best LC10 loadout for covering all ranges

LC10 & Kar98k loadout

(Image credit: Activision, Infinity Ward, Treyarch)

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 11.9" Reinforced Heavy

11.9" Reinforced Heavy Laser: SOF Target Designator

SOF Target Designator Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Ammunition: 42 Rnd Speed Mag

Primary

Kar98k

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Winning a Warzone match relies on you knowing when it's best to chase after an enemy squad, and when you should bide your time. This setup has a Kar98k for threats lurking on the horizon, which again encourages you to use the LC10 for close engagements. So far, this build appears to be working very well for Warzone content creator Metaphor, who thinks the LC10 is underrated.

As you'd expect, the Agency Suppressor makes it much harder for others to hear you, but more importantly it boosts the range and potency of your shots, with a little help from the 11.9" Reinforced Heavy barrel. While this build already prioritises accuracy, you can feel comfortable hip-firing in tense scraps with other players thanks to the Bruiser Grip and SOF Target Designator laser.

Cold-Blooded, Overkill, and Amped are your perks of choice this time around, but you'll still want to keep that Heartbeat Sensor handy. Finish off injured foes with your sticky Semtex and you'll be in with a good chance of keeping your K/D ratio high.