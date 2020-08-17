The best Kilo 141 builds for Warzone

Warzone loadouts: The gear to choose
What is the best Kilo Warzone loadout? It’s not the hardest-hitting gun in its class, but what it lacks in punch in makes up for in reliability. The Kilo is the accessible everyman’s rifle that you’ll often find as low-tier loot across Verdansk, but don’t underestimate its potential—with the right attachments applied, you can even craft it into a makeshift SMG with an assault rifle's punch.
Below, you’ll find the three best Kilo Warzone setups to try out. They’ll definitely get the job done in standard multiplayer, too, but they’re designed with Verdansk’s diverse landscape of hills, bushes, and cities in mind.
Best Kilo 141 Warzone loadout: Three to choose
Stable Gunner
Attachments
- Barrel: Singuard Arms 16.6” SOCOM
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Optic: Integral Hybrid
- Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
- Stock: Singuard Arms Sniper Pro
Perks
A longer barrel that further stabilizes the Kilo 141.
- E.O.D.
- Restock
- Amped
Throwables
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
To make the best use of the Kilo 141’s rare balance of low recoil and high fire rate, this loadout hones in on attachments that enhance these strengths. The SOCOM barrel and Sniper Pro stock are the big players here that further stabilize the Kilo’s recoil without killing its ADS time too much. Speaking of aiming, the Integral Hybrid also helps make the weapon highly adaptable at almost any range that you’ll be fighting at in Warzone.
This setup won't surprise anybody, but it's effective across most scenarios. E.O.D. is ideal for taking on a barrage of grenades and Restock ensures that you’ll always have one of your own to throw back.
Hipfire Infiltrator
Attachments
Upgrades the Kilo's capacity to 100-round drums at the expense of ADS speed.
- Barrel: Singuard Arms Whisper
- Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
- Laser: 1mW Laser
- Ammunition: 100 Round Drums
- Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex
Perks
- Cold-Blooded
- Ghost
- Battle Hardened
Throwables
- Lethal: C4
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
The Infiltrator loadout highlights the Kilo’s modularity: It can be transformed into a pseudo-SMG with the kick of an assault rifle. The Whisper barrel quiets shots without the need of a muzzle suppressor and the 1mW laser/Merc Foregrip combo heavily increases its hip-fire accuracy for indoor firefights. Common wisdom in Call of Duty is to aim before shooting, but hip fire is remarkably accurate in Warzone. If you’re confined to a close-quarters area of Verdansk and calling in a loadout, a specialized setup like this can be just what you need.
Of course, you’ll want to close the distance to get the most out of this gun, so perks are stacked with Cold-Blooded and Ghost for maximum subtlety, plus a Heartbeat Sensor to keep you one step ahead of the guy camping stairwells. The Dead Silence field upgrade also pairs very nicely if you happen upon it.
Snap Shooter
Attachments
A short stock that increases ADS speed without the drastic drawbacks of the No Stock option.
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Thermal Hybrid
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
- Stock: FSS Close Quarters Stock
- Perk: FMJ
Perks
- Double Time
- Overkill
- Amped
Throwables
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
On the less subtle end of the spectrum is the 'Snap Shooter' setup, which relies on overwhelming speed and agile aiming. The Tac Laser, Stippled Grip Tape, and Close Quarters stock are the perfect cocktail to increase ADS time. The Tac Laser also speeds up aiming when coming out of a sprint, which lets you confidently charge into a fight.
The downside is that enemies can see the laser when in use, but stealth isn’t the goal here anyway. Since you don’t always want to be spitting out a green laser, this is a great chance to utilize the Overkill perk and ensure you have the ideal backup gun.