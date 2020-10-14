The Amazon Prime Day deals continue to ebb and flow, and within that raging sea of capitalism lies a few good Prime Day gaming monitor deals. But fear not, we'll be here all week to help you can find some fantastic gaming monitor deals. Whether you're after a solid second screen for that home office setup, an expansive ultrawide for your sim rig, or a gorgeous 4K IPS display, we're keeping watch over the high-end and affordable screens that deserve your eyeballs.

The best gaming monitors should last through several iterations of your PC setup, and can last you up to ten years of happy gaming. So it's always worth spending decent money on a primary display; your eyes will thank you. But if you're just trying to bag a decent second screen you don't have to pay a fortune, and there are some fantastic ~$100 options available today.

That doesn't mean some terrible TN screen that fades to grey as soon as you turn the light on, these are 1080p IPS panels on display. And they'll make a great addition to your setup.

But if you do want to spend big then it's worth remembering that monitor technology doesn't date like Prime Day's best gaming laptop deals can. A great 1440p gaming monitor from three years ago will likely still be a great 1440p gaming monitor today, and tomorrow.

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals

BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch IPS | $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

This FreeSync Premium screen could be the perfect pairing with your new Big Navi GPU, with 144Hz refresh, 1440p resolution, and HDR gaming chops.View Deal

Samsung C32HG70 Curved 32-inch VA| $599 $520 at Amazon

This HDR-ready 1440p curved gaming monitor has got a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. This QLED monitor has a terrific color range to truly showcase your gaming exploits.



View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW 120Hz 34inch ultrawide | $1,199.99 $849.15 at Amazon

The ultrawide Alienware screen has never been this affordable before, offering a beautiful 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, this G-Sync panel is great for big-screen gaming.View Deal

Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch IPS | $449 $299 at Amazon

Score this 27-inch 1440p 144hz gaming monitor for $150 off. If you're looking to upgrade from a 1080p screen, this Acer Nitro should be on the top of your list. View Deal

Dell S2319NX 23-inch IPS | $159.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget second screen, this 23-incher is a bit of a bargain. 1080p IPS with a 5ms response time isn't going to set the world alight, but it's only $90. Only HDMI and VGA by the way. View Deal

LG 27UL500-W 27-Inch 4K IPS| $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

This good looking 27-inch 4K monitor is back at another super-low price. It supports HDR10 and FreeSync at 60Hz which is perfect if you got yourself a fancy new GPU on sale.

View Deal

Dell 32-inch 1440p FreeSync | $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Dell makes lovely monitors, and this 165Hz 1440p panel will make for a great big-screen gaming display. At 32-inches that curve will put you at the heart of the action.View Deal

Asus ZenScreen portable monitor | $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

This 15.6-inch portable monitor is a specialized solution to second-screening with your laptop, especially if you lack the space for a full monitor in your home office setup.

View Deal