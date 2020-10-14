The Amazon Prime Day deals continue to ebb and flow, and within that raging sea of capitalism lies a few good Prime Day gaming monitor deals. But fear not, we'll be here all week to help you can find some fantastic gaming monitor deals. Whether you're after a solid second screen for that home office setup, an expansive ultrawide for your sim rig, or a gorgeous 4K IPS display, we're keeping watch over the high-end and affordable screens that deserve your eyeballs.
The best gaming monitors should last through several iterations of your PC setup, and can last you up to ten years of happy gaming. So it's always worth spending decent money on a primary display; your eyes will thank you. But if you're just trying to bag a decent second screen you don't have to pay a fortune, and there are some fantastic ~$100 options available today.
That doesn't mean some terrible TN screen that fades to grey as soon as you turn the light on, these are 1080p IPS panels on display. And they'll make a great addition to your setup.
But if you do want to spend big then it's worth remembering that monitor technology doesn't date like Prime Day's best gaming laptop deals can. A great 1440p gaming monitor from three years ago will likely still be a great 1440p gaming monitor today, and tomorrow.
The best Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals
BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch IPS |
$599.99 $399.99 at Amazon
This FreeSync Premium screen could be the perfect pairing with your new Big Navi GPU, with 144Hz refresh, 1440p resolution, and HDR gaming chops.View Deal
Samsung C32HG70 Curved 32-inch VA|
$599 $520 at Amazon
This HDR-ready 1440p curved gaming monitor has got a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. This QLED monitor has a terrific color range to truly showcase your gaming exploits.
View Deal
Alienware AW3420DW 120Hz 34inch ultrawide |
$1,199.99 $849.15 at Amazon
The ultrawide Alienware screen has never been this affordable before, offering a beautiful 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, this G-Sync panel is great for big-screen gaming.View Deal
Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch IPS |
$449 $299 at Amazon
Score this 27-inch 1440p 144hz gaming monitor for $150 off. If you're looking to upgrade from a 1080p screen, this Acer Nitro should be on the top of your list. View Deal
Dell S2319NX 23-inch IPS |
$159.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a budget second screen, this 23-incher is a bit of a bargain. 1080p IPS with a 5ms response time isn't going to set the world alight, but it's only $90. Only HDMI and VGA by the way. View Deal
LG 27UL500-W 27-Inch 4K IPS|
$349.99 $299.99 at Amazon
This good looking 27-inch 4K monitor is back at another super-low price. It supports HDR10 and FreeSync at 60Hz which is perfect if you got yourself a fancy new GPU on sale.
View Deal
Dell 32-inch 1440p FreeSync |
$449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Dell makes lovely monitors, and this 165Hz 1440p panel will make for a great big-screen gaming display. At 32-inches that curve will put you at the heart of the action.View Deal
Asus ZenScreen portable monitor |
$199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy
This 15.6-inch portable monitor is a specialized solution to second-screening with your laptop, especially if you lack the space for a full monitor in your home office setup.
Lenovo Legion Y44w 43-inch ultrawide|
$1,199 $749 at Microsoft
This giant 1200p ultrawide with a super smooth 144Hz refresh rate is at a ridiculous low-price if you're looking to immerse yourself in 43 inches of curved goodness.
View Deal