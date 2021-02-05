Best gaming laptop deal today: This laptop is packing an RTX 3060 for just £999

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop is seriously tempting gaming laptop deal. Even if, like me, you really don't need another laptop in my life right now. Dive into the specs of this £999 laptop though, and you'll see why I'm considering it. Not only does it pack an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile CPU, which is an 8-core, 16-thread monster of a chip, but your money also nets you one of the hottest slithers of silicon this side of Tuchanka—an Ampere GPU, in this instance the 6GB GeForce RTX 3060.

Your next machine (Image credit: Future) Best gaming PC: the top pre-built machines from the pros

Best gaming laptop: perfect notebooks for mobile gaming

We haven't had an RTX 3060 in the PC Gamer labs yet, but everything points to it being a serious upgrade over the RTX 2060. I'm all for that. The rest of the specs aren't too bad either, with a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p IPS panel—that supports adaptive sync no less—and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD.

Corners have been cut a bit on the memory front, with the machine package a single 8GB stick of DDR4 RAM. A single-channel configuration definitely undermines the performance, but you can upgrade it by adding another 8GB stack down the line. You can also upgrade the storage if you want, although 512GB really isn't too bad for a budget gaming laptop.

The connectivity is pretty impressive too, with Wi-Fi 6 support out of the box as well as USB Type-C and Bluetooth too. There are plenty of USB ports for plugging in mice and the TUF Gaming A15 boasts a chunky keyboard that will keep you honest when gaming too.

RTX 3060 Asus TUF Gaming A15 | AMD Ryzen 7 4800H | RTX 3060 | £999 at Scan

This may be a last-gen AMD processor, but it's still a seriously punchy 8-core, 16-thread CPU that won't hold the RTX 3060 back in gaming. The rest of the specs are pretty spicey too, with the 1080p IPS-like screen humming along at 144Hz. The 512GB SSD gives you plenty of room for your games too. It's a lot of laptop for the money basically.View Deal

About the only downside about this machine right now is the fact that it's not available until March 15, which seems frustratingly far away. Still given how hard it's been to get decent hardware recently, pre-ordering something like this may be a wise move. Asus is known to make good laptops, and this does seem like a great deal on a heap of quality components.