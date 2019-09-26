The best full tower case 2019

I won't say you're trying to compensate for something, but our best full-tower cases of 2019 are large and in charge, and if they were wrestlers, they wouldn't need entrance music. As far as cases go, they don't get much bigger than this. Full-towers have room for all your components and their cousins with room to spare. If you're someone that needs space for an EATX motherboard, a couple of the best graphics cards, a massive PSU and a platter of HDDs to top it all off then look no further than our guide to the best full tower cases.

The best PC case can mean different things to different people, but more often than not, it's about matching the ability of the case to the necessity of the components. While buying a larger case does give you more headroom for upgrades and can still accommodate smaller motherboards, bigger isn't always better. On the other hand, if you are someone that still kneels at the altar of SLI, praying for higher framerates, you'll need something that has room not just for those GPUs but the best power supply as well.

Considering how large they are, it should come as no surprise that some of the higher-end full tower cases like the Corsair Obsidian 1000d can cost orders of magnitude more than even the best mid-tower cases. So if you're working on a budget PC build, a full tower may not be the way to go. However, when it comes to accommodating pure performance and providing nothing less than a massive spectacle of components and RGB lighting, full-towers are second to none. Because cases can be a particularly subjective decision, we've collected our top five favorite full-size towers and placed them in no particular order, instead just trying to highlight what sets them apart from their peers.

Best full tower case 2019: Top PC cases ranked

1. Cooler Master Cosmos C700P

The best full tower case for flashy builds

Form Factor: Full tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (Support 12" x 11") | Dimensions: 639 x 306 x 651mm | Weight: 22.2 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm; 140mm; 240mm; 280mm | I/O Ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.0 | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 2, 3.5”: 8

Integrated RGB lighting system

Adjustable motherboard layout

May require PSU extension cables

Lots of plastic

The C700P, like the original Cosmos, is one of Cooler Master's largest enclosures and comes with an equally hefty price tag. The premium case maintains the same handlebar design of the original but adds a few modern touches that make it one of the most beautiful cases we've seen.

An understated RGB light bar system integrated into the top and bottom of the case illuminates the exterior in a tasteful manner that doesn't distract from the overall aesthetic of the build. Another upgrade from the original is a new curved tempered glass panel that allows you to showcase a gorgeous interior.

As expected from a premium case, the new Cosmos features support for the most high-end components including E-ATX motherboards, multiple oversized graphics cards and radiators up to 420mm in length. The only minor problem we found with the size and capabilities is the potential issues you might have routing accessory and power cables with certain motherboard tray configurations. It'd be great to see Cooler Master include some extensions for this.

Let's be honest here, $300 is a significant amount of cash to spend on an enclosure. It's even more than most people spend on their CPU. But for the few who are willing to go all out on a build, the Cosmos C700P is the perfect option that offers all of the tools you'd need to create a stunning PC. Considering the 25th Anniversary Edition Cosmos II is priced even higher at $350, the C700P is well worth the investment.

2. Corsair 1000D

The biggest and baddest of them all

Form Factor: Super tower | Motherboard Support: ATX, Extended ATX, Mini-ITX, SSI EEB, microATX | Dimensions: 27.4 x 12.1 x 27.3 inches | Weight: 29.5kg | Radiator Support: 120mm; 140mm; 240mm; 280mm; 360mm; 420mm; 480mm | I/O Ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 4 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 6, 3.5”: 5

Supports just about any crazy build

Can house an E-ATX and Mini-ITX build at the same time

Supports dual 480mm front radiators

It's deceptively massive

There's big cases, then there's big cases. To describe this case as big would still be an understatement.

The Corsair 1000D is bigger that what many would define as a full tower. In fact, it's so big Corsair calls it a super tower. It's a behemoth of a PC case ready to house the biggest and baddest systems. Standing tall at a staggering 27.3", this super tower features enough space to house 18 fans and up to four massive radiators installed simultaneously.

In addition to the insane cooling support, the 1000D features a unique triple-chamber design with convenient french-door-styled storage compartments and telescoping radiator trays for easy installation. It's a case that is so massive, it can literally house both an entire E-ATX build and a mini-ITX build at the same time.

Because it is 2019, of course there is also an RGB-lit front panel I/O with built-in smart lighting and fan control courtesy of Corsair's Commander Pro controller. The Obsidian 900D has long been a top choice for massive, over-the-top builds and it's only fitting that the 1000D would come along to knock it off its throne.

3. be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900

The best high-end full tower

Form Factor: Full tower | Motherboard Support: E-ATX, XL-ATX, ATX, M-ATX, Mini-ITX | Dimensions: 577 x 243 x 586 mm | Weight: 14.39 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm; 140mm; 240mm; 280mm; 360mm; 420mm | I/O Ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C, Qi Wireless Charger | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 10, 3.5”: 5

Highly modular

Wireless Qi charger

Extensive cooling support

Expensive

Originally known for their silent power supplies and fans, be quiet! entered the case market with a big splash and has done quite well in the short period of time since its first case launch in 2014. One of the company's newer cases, the Dark Base Pro 900 remains one of our highly recommended full towers thanks to its sleek design and enthusiast-friendly interior.

The case is one of the most modular cases we've ever seen. You won't find too many rivets in this one. Instead, just about every single panel can be removed, making this case a modder's dream. There's also a whole lot of customization available with options for an inverted motherboard layout and even some nifty features like wireless qi charging and preinstalled LED lighting.

The Dark Base Pro 900 is large enough to support the biggest motherboards and radiators up to 420mm in size. It's a very large full tower that can support just about any custom cooling you can dream up. It also looks very sleek with a few color options to spice things up. Priced around $200, the Dark Base Pro is an expensive case but comes with all of the bells and whistles to make it worth it.

4. Thermaltake View 71

The best full tower for tempered glass lovers

Form Factor: Full tower | Motherboard Support: Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX, 12” x 13”(E-ATX) | Dimensions: 592 x 274 x 577 mm | Weight: 18.9 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm; 140mm; 240mm; 360mm; 420mm | I/O Ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0 | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 6, 3.5”: 3

Tons of tempered glass

Three included RGB LED fans

Highly modular case

Airflow isn't great

With RGB becoming the latest craze in PC hardware, tempered glass cases have come out in full force. Thermaltake’s View 71 is a prime example with four tempered glass panels wrapping the whole case and three pre-installed RGB LED fans.

The View 71 RGB is the perfect full sized tower for RGB enthusiasts. The tinted tempered glass does a great job making internal lighting stand out. And unlike some of the other tempered glass cases we’ve used, the View 71 comes with swinging doors so you don’t have to remove the entire glass panel every time you want to make a change.

The case also includes a vertical GPU mount and extensive liquid cooling support for all-in-one and custom loops. If you want a big case with e-ATX support to showcase your components inside, the View 71 is the way to go.

5. Phanteks Enthoo Pro

The best budget full tower

Form Factor: Full tower | Motherboard Support: ATX, EATX, mATX, SSI EEB | Dimensions: 235 mm x 535 mm x 550 mm | Weight: 13.8 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm; 140mm; 240mm; 280mm; 360mm; 420mm | I/O Ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0 | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 7, 3.5”: 6

Great cable management

Supports several liquid cooling options

Affordable large tower

Lots of plastic

When it comes to PC cases, Phanteks is one of the most underrated brands around. The company is slightly newer to the scene, but they've done a fantastic job making things easier for first time builders and enthusiasts alike. The Enthoo Pro has been around for a long time but it's still one of our favorite full sized towers.

Phanteks was one of the first manufacturers to include pre-installed cable management ties. This tiny feature makes a world of difference when it comes to the tedious task of cable managing your build. The case also offers a ton of flexibility which makes it great for all sorts of large builds.

Out of the box, the case comes with a 200mm fan in the front panel and a 140mm fan in the rear. This is enough to provide quite a bit of airflow in the case but the top panel lets you take things even further with support for a radiator up to 420mm in size. Priced just under $90, the Phanteks Enthoo Pro is a fantastic value and beefy enough to support a wide variety of full sized builds.

Form and function

When it comes right down to it, choosing a case is a highly personal decision. Regardless of the components you choose, your case will have the biggest impact on the look of your build. Choosing a case to meet your needs and style can take lots of time, and we encourage you to spend the time on choosing the right one.

There are lots of big full towers to choose from, and few of them are going to come cheap. While mid-towers or mini-ITX cases can cost as little as $50, a decent full tower will cost a bit more. The better-looking towers will go for $150 to $200, while the most advanced and fancy-schmancy cases can cost well over $300.

The best thing about building your own PC is that you get to choose what’s suitable for your own specific needs. A budget case will do just fine but if you’re looking for more than the basics and want to show off your system, spending a bit more on an enclosure you really enjoy can be very rewarding.