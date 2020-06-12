What are the best Warzone guns? Verdansk quickly descends into a frenzy as you and your team rush to scoop up the most effective bullet-spitting tools you can get your hands on. A functional weapon may get you through the early stages of a match, but as the gas cloud creeps closer, you'll need to track down a more powerful gun to survive.

Progressing into Warzone's late-game is a treacherous journey, but equipping the most formidable weapons will steady your shot towards victory. So, I've compiled a list of the best guns in Warzone to help you make it to the final circle, as well as some builds and the attachments that make the most of their strengths.

These are the best guns in Warzone

M4A1

The M4A1 is a familiar weapon that's accessible and offers satisfying results. While this assault rifle is liberally scattered throughout buildings and supplies boxes in Verdansk, it will likely just be a basic build. Common rarity M4s should tide you over at least until you can afford a loadout marker.

It's perfect if you're looking for range flexibility without having to switch between two primaries. You can pair an M4A1 with any weapon and stand a good chance of cleaning up firefights with ammo to spare. It's a reliable gun to start with if you're a new Warzone player, but it's viable for the duration of your Warzone adventures, too.

Saving up the cash and calling in a loadout drop affords you a fully kitted-out version of the AR, with attachments that boost its stats for added accuracy and lower recoil. My best M4A1 loadouts guide covers the top loadouts for various situations. For example, if you fancy yourself as the resident sharp-shooter in your Warzone squad, impress your pals with this build:

Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Corvus Custom Marksman Optic: Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex Stock: M-16 Stock

M-16 Stock Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Rear grip: Granulated Grip Tape

AUG

The AUG's raw accuracy and range solidifies its inclusion in this list. If you're straying from the familiar embrace of assault rifles, it's a viable option. It has impressive close-range potential, and its speed encourages you to keep moving.

While this automatic devastator can decimate nearby squads, it can also handle mid-range firefights without struggling. Thanks to its generous fire rate, shredding through enemy armour at speed is a given, so downing foes only takes a few calculated bursts. You can freely sprint between threats as its responsive handling rewards aggressive maneuvers.

The beauty of the AUG is that it performs well whatever the attachments you throw on it. You can find premade AUG builds as Epic and Legendary loot in Warzone, but if you'd rather call in your own setup, try this one for size:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: Thermal Hybrid

Thermal Hybrid Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 5.56 NATO 30-Round Mags

5.56 NATO 30-Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Grau 5.56

The Grau 5.56 may take some grinding to unlock now, but there's a reason why it's tucked away behind a special challenge. You only need the small matter of five eliminations with an assault rifle in the space of a minute, 25 times. Only after that, can you finally begin unlocking its attachments. It's hardly a beginner-friendly weapon, but if you're serious about making a name for yourself in Verdansk, it's important to know your way around it.

The Grau is a lightweight alternative to other assault rifles, making it a handy Warzone gun to have at your side when you're sprinting towards the next circle. Similar to the M4A1, your secondary slot is open for practically any combo, so feel free to get creative. From a basic pistol that you ditch shortly after landing, to robust builds supported by an SMG or sniper rifle, the choice is yours.

This modular monster beats the M4A1 with its increased range and mobility stats. I'd also recommend picking it over the Oden as it offers considerably better control and accuracy, which you absolutely need in order to score kills quickly in battle royale. You've put in the work, so enjoy the results with this custom loadout:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS 20.8" Nexus

FSS 20.8" Nexus Optic: Merc Thermal Optic

Merc Thermal Optic Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

MP7

Remember those times when, as the gas draws closer, you quickly realise that your competitors are too close for comfort? In these moments you need an agile SMG that makes quick work of enemy squads. It's these late-game moments where the MP7's compact design really shines.

Gunning down threats and promptly moving onto the next target requires a Warzone gun with steady shots and a large magazine. The MP7's high fire rate ensures that you can take out multiple enemies in quick succession, providing that you make a few adjustments when including it in a loadout.

If you're stuck, my best MP7 loadouts guide is the place to start. Close encounters often descend into intense bursts of hip firing, so you need a custom setup that supports these tense, twitchy duels:

Stock: FSS Close Quarters

FSS Close Quarters Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Rounds Mag

60 Rounds Mag Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Perk: Sleight of Hand

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

HDR

I usually steer clear of sniper rifles in battle royales: I'm just too impatient to play in a way that gets the most out of them. Regardless, Verdansk is just too darn big to explore without a sniper rifle slung over your shoulder. So it's a good idea to have one in mind for when you need it, and the HDR is the best of the bunch.

When splashing the cash on a loadout drop, there are three sniper rifles to choose from in Warzone. Overall, the HDR wins for its long-range accuracy, but you still need to account for sneaky opponents lurking right under your nose. Consider picking up a snappy assault rifle or SMG on your travels across the map to prepare yourself for any situation.

While the AX-50's lethal damage also makes it a worthy choice, I find the HDR easiest to use. It's so powerful that it made it into our best Warzone loadouts guide. Either way, finding cover is of utmost importance as you don't want to be caught out by an enemy squad while scoped. Next time you're in the mood for a slow match, pick off opponents from a high rooftop with this personalised build: