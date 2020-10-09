The best SP-R 208 loadouts for Warzone

Despite its overpowered stats for a mere marksman rifle, the best SP-R 208 Warzone loadout is more about exploring the weapon’s ranged versatility than just its high bullet velocity. With a striking resemblance to the classic R700 sniper rifle from Call of Duty 4, the SP-R feels like an homage to the old style of CoD sniper rifles that let energy drink-fuelled quickscopers run wild.

If you’re only looking to score easy headshots from a distance, I have a build for that, but read on below for two builds that dig into the rifle’s interesting attachment options: Turns out, the SP-R is also pretty great as a run-n-gun DMR and stealthy headshot machine. These Warzone SP-R loadouts are designed to account for that eventuality, but feel free to experiment with the other ammo options (like the 10-round mag).

The best SP-R 208 Warzone loadout for you

Silent Assassin

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: SP-R 26”

SP-R 26” Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Perks

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags (Image credit: Activision) Boosts bullet velocity and damage at the cost of ADS time.

Cold-Blooded

Ghost

Battle Hardened

Throwables

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stim

If you’re looking for the nastiest, meta-forward SP-R build out there, this would be the one.

That’s in large part due to the .338 Lapua mags, which boost bullet velocity and damage. They basically make the weapon hitscan at every distance, even hundreds of meters away through an 11X scope. Don’t be surprised to find the Lapua mags on every build listed here.

Despite the nerf, this will still be the ideal setup for long-range sharpshooting. If you prefer the extra zoom boost of the variable scope, swap it out for the standard sniper scope for a slight ADS bonus. In standard stealthy fashion across Verdansk’s open fields, Cold-Blooded and Ghost are critical in the late game to avoid pesky UAVs and heartbeat sensors.

Jouster

Attachments

ZLR Asp barrel (Image credit: Activision) Short barrel that sacrifices accuracy for a very quick ADS time.

Barrel: ZLR Asp

ZLR Asp Ammunition: .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags Bolt Assembly: Sloan KR-600 Feather

Sloan KR-600 Feather Optic: PBX Holo 7 Sight

PBX Holo 7 Sight Stock: XRK SP-TAC 208 Ultimate

Perks

Double Time

Ghost

Tune Up

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

The Jouster setup is perfect if you want to use the SP-R like more of a mid-range DMR than a sniper. The star of the show here is the ZLR Asp, a barrel that chops off a chunk of steel to greatly increase ADS time and mobility. The XRK stock works in similar order, but possibly more useful is the Sloan Feather bolt assembly. When fighting at closer ranges, it’s super important to cycle the bolt as quickly as possible and rebound from missed shots. I went with the PBX Holo sight, but you could easily opt for a scope with slightly more zoom.

In the spirit of this build’s mobility, the sprint boost of Double Time is worth giving up Cold-Blooded. Equally aggressive are the semtex/stun grenade combo handy for rooting out enemies turtling in buildings.

Thermal Hunstman

Attachments

ZLR SP-R Overseeer stock (Image credit: Activision) Increases aim steadiness and lowers recoil at the cost of ADS speed.

Barrel: XRK 208 Dragoon

XRK 208 Dragoon Ammunition: .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags Optic: Merc Thermal Optic

Merc Thermal Optic Stock: ZLR SP-R Overseer

ZLR SP-R Overseer Perk: Focus

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Ghost

Spotter

Throwables

Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Stun Grenade

This is a subtle build ideal for solos that’s all about keeping a low profile and downing your enemies before they can tell where they were shot from. You could go the suppressor route and sacrifice an extra attachment, but I recommend the XRK 208 Dragoon integrally-suppressed barrel for the job. It won’t carry the same damage range as the Silent Assassin build above, but the SP-R fires so fast with the Lapua mags that hits still feel instantaneous at mid-range.

The Merc Thermal scope lets you more reliably acquire targets and is the perfect zoom level for most Warzone fights. I also appreciate slapping on the Focus perk, which resists the annoying flinch that happens when you’re getting shot at. Since this is a stalker build that encourages a bit of turtling, the claymore or proximity mine are ideal here. I also prefer to bring along Spotter so I have a better sense of what I’m walking into.