Dominate Call of Duty: Cold War with these top loadouts

Searching for the best Cold War class loadout? Loadouts let you customize your soldier with various weapons, abilities, and additional gear. Cold War’s Multiplayer loadouts are separate from Warzone loadouts, so there’s no need to worry about preparing for a battle royale when gearing up for the general multiplayer. Infinity Ward released an update in November that completely severed ties between loadouts in Warzone and Modern Warfare—a change that extends to Cold War.

You now have ten custom classes (a final class is unlocked at level 31) that you can build for different game modes, weapons, and playstyle preferences. These loadouts spawn with you at the beginning of most multiplayer matches—you don't have to buy them at a Buy Station like you would in Warzone. So, let's find you your next best class loadout in Cold War.

What's different about Cold War class loadouts?

Cold War’s loadouts are slightly different than those found in Modern Warfare. You can find them on the ‘Loadout’ tab on the main menu. Once you navigate to it, you'll see ten slots where you can create specific classes.

This menu operates the same way Modern Warfare’s did, although there are new Cold War Field Upgrades and a section where you can add Cold War Wildcards to your loadout. Field Upgrades are pieces of additional tactical equipment, but don't include most of the items that are currently in Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Wildcards, meanwhile, let you break the rules of loadout creation. They are perk-like additions that let you exchange one customization option for more of another. For example, you can add extra attachments but lose the ability to have two primary weapons.

The Gunsmith feature has also changed since last year. Each gun has far fewer attachments, while the attachments themselves are less varied. On the flipside, attachments only positively affect the weapons they're added to, making for some truly overpowered weapon and attachment combinations.

Since Cold War only launched on November 13, you may not have all weapons, perks, and Wildcards unlocked. Equipping the following weapons, including whatever equipment and perks you have unlocked, should be a good stop-gap until you level up enough.

The best Cold War class loadouts

M16

(Image credit: Activision)

Attachments

Optic: Sillix Holoscout

Sillix Holoscout Muzzle: Silencer

Silencer Barrel: 16.3″ Rapid Fire

16.3″ Rapid Fire Underbarrel: Front Grip

Front Grip Stock: Wire Stock

Secondary:

MP5

Perks:

Tactical Mask

Scavenger

Ghost

Throwables:

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Wildcard:

Law Breaker

Assault rifles are the preferred choice for the majority of Cold War modes and maps, while adding the MP5 as a secondary weapon. You'll take on enemies at medium-to-long ranges on most maps. The M16 is one of the starting guns. A staple of the Call of Duty series, its burst-fire makes it as reliable as it is deadly. It's devastating at medium range and is still effective at both close and long ranges. That said, it’s wise to complement it with a weapon that has quicker hip-to-fire reflexesm, so I'd grab the MP5 with the Law Breaker Wildcard as well.

AK47

(Image credit: Activision)

Attachments:

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: Brake 7.62

Brake 7.62 Barrel: 18.2” Extended

18.2” Extended Body: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Body: KGB Target Designator

KGB Target Designator Muzzle: KGB Eliminator

KGB Eliminator Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Secondary:

N/A

Perks:

Tactical Mask

Scavenger

Ghost

Throwables:

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Wildcard:

Gunfighter

Another staple of the series, the AK47 is a fantastic all-rounder in Black Ops Cold War. Particularly brutal at short and medium ranges, what it lacks in accuracy it makes up for in firepower. That said, you shouldn't commit to gun fights at long range unless you have the drop on someone.

The Gunfighter Wildcard is key here because you shouldn't need a secondary weapon with the AK47. Instead, focus on reducing recoil and adding more ammunition to your magazine. The Gunfighter Wildcard lets you equip three extra attachments, making your AK47 a force to be reckoned with.

MP5

(Image credit: Activision)

Attachments:

Barrel: 9.1" Rifled

9.1" Rifled Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

SFOD Speedgrip Magazine: 40 RND Speed Mag

40 RND Speed Mag Handle: Speed Tape

Speed Tape Stock: Collapsed Stock

Secondary:

M16

Perks:

Tactical Mask

Scavenger

Ghost

Throwables:

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Wildcard:

Law Breaker

Black Ops fans believe that the Cold War MP5 is the best gun in the game. They've used it so much that Treyarch has already nerfed it. It's still a powerful short range option that works in almost any game mode, despite the nerf.

The MP5 is only good at close range. It's recoil makes it near useless at anything beyond a courtyard view, so a secondary weapon with range (like an M16) is a necessity. Use the MP5 whenever you're moving and then pull out the M16 if you ever hunker down at an objective or balcony.