The best AK-74u loadouts for Warzone

Fancy going for something unique in battle royale? The Warzone AK-74u is the definition of a one-size-fits-all SMG. Along with a number of other weapons, The AK-74u got a nerf at the start of Season 4, but when you deck it out well you can get a great loadout for all scenarios.

In this guide, I've put together a couple of different ways to kit your AK-74u, with attachments, grenades, and secondaries to match. Both are great options for taking down enemies in confined spaces, with some really fun tactics possible. So, let's hop in to this best Warzone AK-74u loadout list.

The best strafe-speed Warzone AK-74u loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 10.3" Task Force

10.3" Task Force Stock: Spetsnaz PKM Stock

Spetsnaz PKM Stock Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Ammunition: 40 Rnd Drum

Secondary:

XM4 (unlocked at level 4)

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Throwing Knife

Stun Grenades

For this loadout, I've stacked up attachments specifically to speed you up while firing the AK-74u, so it'll be like you're trundling around Verdansk on ice skates. Of course, we do need a Sound Suppressor to keep enemies from seeing red radar dots when you fire, but this lightweight one doesn't harm your ADS speed. It's a much better option when going for this more speed-oriented option.

Barrel-wise, I'm using the 10.3" Task Force, as it speeds up your strafe speed while also helping your damage range and bullet velocity. The downside of this barrel is more intense recoil, but in the ranges you're using this specific build of the AK-74u, you shouldn't have too much of a problem with this.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

With the barrel attachment alongside the Bruiser Grip and Spetsnaz PKM stock, your movement speed is going to be absolutely wild, particularly compared to your enemies when you're all firing off rounds into each other while aimed down sights. TrueGameData states that with this attachment combination your ADS movement speed goes up to over 3.3 metres per second. Along with your boosted strafe and general movement speed will make you feel like you're sliding in and out of cover with no regard to how fast a human being is supposed to be travelling while aiming down the scope of a deadly weapon.

Bullet velocity doesn't even suffer through this: If you can control that recoil, you'll be hitting your shots from a decent range, too. Of course, a larger ammunition capacity is essential in Warzone, but for this loadout I've gone for the 40-round drum instead of 50. That's because your ADS speed takes a hell of a hit when you break out the 50 round drum, so I'll save it for the next loadout.

For your secondary, I've picked the XM4. There are many ways to run this gun, but as a ranged option and complement to a speedy SMG, it does one hell of a job. You'll need to run Overkill initially, but Ghost is the perk I've picked on this class because you should be trying for a second loadout later on in the game in order to avoid being spotted by enemy UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors.

Throwing Knives are surprisingly powerful when it comes to finishing off enemies in Warzone, particularly since this loadout doesn't use the largest magazine size available. It'll kill a downed player in a single hit, and can be picked up after, so you don't have to waste ammo thirsting enemies threatening to find cover or self-revive.

The best sniper support AK-74u Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 10.3" Liberator

10.3" Liberator Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum

Secondary:

Swiss K31 (unlocked by getting 2 headshot kills in 15 different completed matches with a sniper)

Perks:

EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables:

Claymores

Heartbeat Sensor

This AK-74u loadout boasts an attachment combination designed to maximise this gun's ability at range. This is so you can get those follow-up shots after tagging someone with your Swiss K31 sniper rifle.

The first change here is with the suppressors. The GRU Suppressor is a lot worse when it comes to mobility, damaging your ADS speed and aiming stability, but the massive boosts to recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range more than make up for this. The same goes for the 10.3" Liberator barrel, which slows you down further but increases your bullet velocity even more, making you more able to actually hit shots where you're aiming them without having to fire in front of your targets. The Spetsnaz Grip reduces your recoil so you can hit successive shots more reliably, and your Axial Arms 3x scope means you can far more easily acquire targets from a long ol' way.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Finally, I've added the largest magazine possible: the Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum. That's because when using a gun as sniper support you want to be able to put as many bullets downrange as possible before having to reload, lest your enemies escape without a trace.

The rest of the loadout is focused on your sniping. I've specified Overkill in this case because that sniper is essential to your game plan with this build. If possible though, grab Ghost with a second one. Claymores are great for blocking off entryways and alerting you to flanking foes, and a Heartbeat Sensor is exactly what you're after when it comes to keeping track of enemies trying to get the drop on you. Just switch to your AK-74u (nice and fast, thanks to Amped), and gun them down while they expect you to be gazing into the distance.