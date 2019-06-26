Bernie Sanders is about to become a Twitch streamer

U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has created a Twitch channel, which probably doesn't mean we'll be seeing him stream PUBG duos with Shroud, but we can always dream.

Instead, as Recode reports, the Sanders campaign plans on using Twitch alongside Facebook and YouTube to stream up-to-the-moment live videos in which Sanders and his staff discuss his presidential campaign and issues of the day. The channels will kick off tomorrow in the leadup to the first round of Democratic candidate debates, with commentary before and after the debates.

After that the campaign plans on producing regular live shows, said Josh Miller-Lewis, who runs the digital communications arm of Sanders' campaign.

"We're moving toward doing a lot more live content on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook, tapping into an audience where there's not a lot of political content already," Miller-Lewis told Recode.

The idea that there's not a lot of political content on Facebook and YouTube is perhaps debatable, but Twitch may indeed be frontier territory for political campaigns. It does raise the inevitable question, though: what game would Bernie Sanders stream? Given his natural affinity for birds, I'm guessing he plays Overwatch as a Bastion main.

