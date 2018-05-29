Battlefield 5 minimum system requirements revealed

Battlefield 5 doesn't release until October, but DICE and Electronic Arts already know its minimum system requirements. The good news is that if you can play Battlefield 1 on your machine, you'll definitely be able to play Battlefield 5 too, as the base requirements are the same.
And those requirements are the following, as published on the Origin store:
OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10
Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350
Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
Memory: 8GB RAM
Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB
Graphics card (NVIDIA): nVidia GeForce® GTX 660 2GB
DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent
Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
Hard-drive space: 50GB
Battlefield 5 will release on October 19. It will feature a 4-player co-operative mode and, no loot boxes, and no Premium Pass. For everything else we know about Battlefield 5, look no further.
