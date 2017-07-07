Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 are coming to Origin Access

A couple of big-time shooters are headed to Electronic Arts' subscription-based Origin Access service: Both Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 will be added to the library later this summer, along with all four Star Wars Battlefront expansions, and The Sims 4.

Origin will also offer subscribers access to the FIFA 18 "Play First Trial"—essentially an early access release of FIFA 18—as well as the "supernatural coming of age mystery" Oxenfree and the space combat RPG Rebel Galaxy. Hard release dates weren't announced, but EA said they will all arrive sometime between now and September 2017.

Origin Access goes for$5/£4 per months, or $30/£20 per year, and includes access to a broad selection of EA games and a ten percent discount on digital purchases. I'm not really a fan of renting games rather than owning them, but I have to admit that EA is making Access a legitimately tempting proposition. Full details about the program, including a list of all the games on offer, are available at origin.com.