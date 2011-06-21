Batman: Arkham City's Robin revealed

Fansite ArkhamCity.co.uk have spotted the first bit of artwork for Robin in Batman: Arkham City. For now, Robin is only available as a Best Buy pre-order bonus in the US. Hopefully we'll see him make his way over the pond at some point, or become available to all as DLC after launch. He'll be playable in all of Arkham City's challenge maps, and will get two unique ones of his own, called Black Mask Hideout and Freight Train Escape. Robin will fight with his own set of gadgets and will have a different moveset to Batman and Catwoman.

Rocksteady have gone as far away as possible from the classic red, green and yellow outfit by making him completely monochrome . Those hoping for a camper version of the boy wonder will be pleased to know there's a red version of the outfit included with the pack. Arkham City is out on October 18 in the US and October 21 internationally.