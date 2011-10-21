Batman: Arkham City system requirements revealed, new PC screenshots out

Batman: Arkham City is still weeks away on PC. Those of us with consoles have had to face a tough dilemma. Buy it now and save Gotham before Battlefield 3 and Skyrim come out, or hold fast until it's finally released on November 18. Stand fast! Improved physics make for much moodier cape-whooshing, and the extra layer of heavy Gotham fog will hopefully make it a more atmospheric experience on PC. Find out how your machine will handle Arkham City with these system specs, spotted over on Eurogamer . There are also three new screenshots showing the Bat at his best.

Minimum System Requirements



Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP, Vista or 7

CPU: Dual-Core CPU 2.4 Ghz

RAM: 2GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA 8800 or ATI 3800 with 512MB of VRAM

Sound: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista or 7 compatible sound card (100 per cent DirectX 9.0c-compatible)

DVD-ROM: Quad-speed (4x) DVD-ROM drive

Hard Drive: 17.5GB free disk space

Input Devices: 100 per cent Windows XP/Vista or 7 compatible mouse and keyboard

Recommended System Requirements

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 7