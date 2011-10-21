Batman: Arkham City system requirements revealed, new PC screenshots out

Batman: Arkham City is still weeks away on PC. Those of us with consoles have had to face a tough dilemma. Buy it now and save Gotham before Battlefield 3 and Skyrim come out, or hold fast until it's finally released on November 18. Stand fast! Improved physics make for much moodier cape-whooshing, and the extra layer of heavy Gotham fog will hopefully make it a more atmospheric experience on PC. Find out how your machine will handle Arkham City with these system specs, spotted over on Eurogamer . There are also three new screenshots showing the Bat at his best.
Minimum System Requirements
- Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP, Vista or 7
- CPU: Dual-Core CPU 2.4 Ghz
- RAM: 2GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA 8800 or ATI 3800 with 512MB of VRAM
- Sound: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista or 7 compatible sound card (100 per cent DirectX 9.0c-compatible)
- DVD-ROM: Quad-speed (4x) DVD-ROM drive
- Hard Drive: 17.5GB free disk space
- Input Devices: 100 per cent Windows XP/Vista or 7 compatible mouse and keyboard
- Recommended System Requirements
Operating System: Microsoft Windows 7
- CPU: Dual-Core CPU 2.5 GHz
- RAM: 4GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or ATI Radeon HD 6850 with 768MB+ of VRAM (DirectX 11 compatible)
- Sound: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista or 7 compatible sound card (100 per cent DirectX 9.0c-compatible)
- DVD-ROM: Quad-speed (4x) DVD-ROM drive
- Hard Drive: 17.5 GB free disk space
- Input Devices: 100 per cent Windows XP/Vista or 7 compatible mouse and keyboard or Xbox 360 Controller for Windows