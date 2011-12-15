Bastion gets free Stranger's Dream DLC

Bastion just got a little bigger with the addition of a new Stranger's Dream sequence, a score attack mode, an easy mode for those who'd rather coast through and enjoy the story.

The Stranger's Dream will unlock once you've completed the game once. It's another 'Who Knows Where' level, in which the Kid must defeat waves of enemies as the narrator tells a short story. Supergiant say "you'll gain a bit more insight into Rucks' backstory as well as the history of Caelondia if you can survive this fight."

If you're playing through for the first time and want to soak up the ambience without fear of death then the new No-Sweat mode is for you. It'll let you respawn from the point of your demise without penalty. If you want more challenge, Score Attack mode will let you start with all spirits and idols, and will rate you on your combat efficiency. Once you've beaten an area, you'll be able to return again and again to best your score. If you have Bastion on Steam, you'll be able to see Stranger's Dream and Score Attack leaderboards.

The update is detailed on the Supergiant Games site. If you haven't tried Bastion, you can play the prologue for free now in the Chrome web browser . Alternateivly, you can download the demo from Steam . We loved it. Find out why we gave it a score of 92 in our Bastion review .