Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition set for release on Nov. 15

A whole slew of new screenshots have just landed in time to remind you that Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition is landing this Friday . All of the original art has been remastered into high-res, but the Dungeons & Dragons–based rule system and gameplay remains intact. The new edition also has four new allies and their various quest lines to explore, along with an arena challenge that focuses solely on tactical combat.

We were lukewarm on the enhanced edition of Baldur's Gate, but there's no denying that an updated version of one of the most beloved RPGs ever, and with new content to boot, is exciting.

At the very least, the enhanced edition should be a great way for new fans to approach the legendary RPG. If you never got into the original or, perhaps, were just a wee baby 13 years ago, the enhanced edition represents a revamped version of a great game in one convenient download.

Check out more screenshots (there really are a ton of them) at the Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition website .