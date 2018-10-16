Atomic Heart teases bloody massacre at soviet facility in latest footage

Hot on the heels of last week's horrifying Clown Trap video, Atomic Heart has shared another short but intriguing snippet of footage. Titled 'Soviet Television at Facility 3826', it looks like this:

Posted to developer Mundfish's YouTube channel, the above comes without a description and leaves us with more questions than answers.

My geography's rubbish, but I think the circled facility location at the trailer's outset is in the north east area of Kazakhstan, at the borders of both Russia and Mongolia. The facility itself has clearly been ransacked, but the peeling wallpaper and general state of disrepair suggests some time has passed since whatever went down.

That said, the dead bodies strewn around the floor appear fresh—and the room's electricity is clearly still switched on, with the television set rolling and that ceiling-hung robotic arm, grabber thing flexing away.

It's weird, it's intriguing, and it's what we've come to expect from the game we so far know very little about. Note the desk items that briefly appear around the eight second mark above—that blue glow suggests they're collectables, which in turn suggests the above might be in-game footage.

Who knows. Atomic Heart is without a hard launch date as yet, but is due in 2019 as per its Steam page.