Asus ROG Twitter post basically confirms GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is real

Look, nothing is real in technology, until it is. That also applies to the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti—Nvidia has not yet announced the rumored card, therefore it doesn't officially exist. Be that as it may, Nvidia's hardware partners are really bad at keeping secrets, with Asus essentially confirming the card's existence in a not-so-subtle Twitter post.

Here is look:

Frame rates a little choppy? Then we have some good news, coming soon. But can you solve the puzzle to learn what it is?... #ROG pic.twitter.com/bo5XiHhdJ1October 20, 2017

This hardly needs explaining, but in case the obvious is not so obvious for whatever reason, 1080 minus 1070 equals 10. Multiply that by 107 and you get 1070. That solves the left side of the Twitter post.

On the right side are a bunch of bow ties. It all adds up to a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, unless Nvidia is planning to name its next graphics card the GeForce GTX 1070 Bow Tie. Hey, anything is possible.

If you want to risk over-analyzing the Twitter post, we could draw the conclusion that the different colored bow ties point to RGB lighting. Or they could represent all the different SKUs that Asus will carry. Both are plausible, though the bigger point is the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is as real as it gets, without actually being real...yet.

Asus is not the only hardware partner that is bursting with excitement over the upcoming card. It's not even the first one to strongly suggest a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti on social media. That distinction belongs to Gigabyte—it posted a teaser photo on Facebook last month that actually used the letters "Ti."

Need more evidence? Graphics card maker KF2 went live with a landing page for the unreleased card, complete with a whole bunch of press photos. We are getting a 404 message when trying to load it up, but Legit Reviews managed to pluck a few photos before the site barfed.

LR also managed to pull some specs from the listing. Assuming they are accurate, the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti will have 2,432 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR5 memory (not GDDR5X) running a 256-bit bus, giving it 256GB/s of memory bandwidth. And consistent with previous leaks and rumors, it will have a 1,607MHz base clock and 1,683MHz boost clock.

As shown on KFA2's website, the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti will draw power from 8-pin and 6-pin PCIe power connectors.

The only question now is when will this card become official. Everything we've heard to date points to a launch by the end of the month.