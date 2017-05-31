Asus lifts the lid on the world's first Ryzen laptop

Asus was teasing something that could maybe, possibly, be combining Ryzen and laptops a couple of weeks ago. And what do you know? It's a Ryzen laptop. Asus has been showing off the ROG Strix GL702ZC at Computex, and there will be various configurations available.

According to PC World, the laptop doesn't include AMD's upcoming Raven Ridge APU, nor does it have a discrete Vega GPU. However, it does have a mobile version of AMD's current flagship Radeon RX 580 graphics card, details of which haven't actually been revealed yet. The RX 580 will drive either a 1080p or a 4K resolution display depending on your choice, both of which will be IPS panels with either 75Hz or 120Hz refresh rates and FreeSync anti-screen tearing technology.

As for the processor, you get a choice between the 8-core Ryzen 7 1700, and there are also configurations based on the Ryzen 5 1600 6-core, and upcoming Ryzen 3 1200 quad core. PC World notes that you won't be able to overclock the CPU though. The laptop can handle up to 32GB of memory, a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and one extra drive. On the sides you'll find three USB Type-A ports, and one USB-C port.

Asus is saying that the ROG Strix GL702ZC has desktop power in a laptop casing, and indeed, it's a pretty small laptop for the hardware inside. It weighs under 7 pounds, and is 1.3 inches thick. It's not the absolute thinnest laptop around, but it's still going to be pretty easy to transport around.

Pricing and availability for the GL702ZC will be unveiled later this summer.