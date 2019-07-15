Assassin's Creed Odyssey on PC is just £15 for Prime Day

Prime Day doesn't exactly match a Steam sale when it comes to discounts on the biggest PC games, but you will still find a few genuine bargains on Amazon UK. This deal for Assassin's Creed Odyssey is probably the best one I've seen so far.

Note that you won't be able to see this deal until you reach the checkout stage, which takes the £35 off. For context, Assassin's Creed Odyssey cost £24.99 in the recent Steam summer sale. This Prime Day discount essentially brings it down to a budget price—it comes in the form of a uPlay key you can just redeem on the spot. We awarded Odyssey 90% when it released late last year. It marks the series' first proper foray into becoming an RPG of sorts, with branching quests, dialogue options, and a choice of two playable characters.

