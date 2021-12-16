How to complete What Dreams May Come in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The AC Valhalla What Dreams May Come quest is part of the Crossover Stories that takes you to the Isle of Skye, just off the coast of Scotland. The update brings Odyssey protagonist Kassandra to 9th century Britain, and there's plenty to keep her and Eivor occupied.

If you're just starting out in Valhalla, you'll need to upgrade your Ravensthorpe settlement to level 4 and complete the 'A Wise Friend' mission before you can pick up the quest that sends you to the Isle of Skye.

Of course, if you're jumping back in to clear up some of the side quests you might have missed—our choices guide will help guide you through some of the trickier decisions Eivor will face. But if you're keen to crack on with the new Crossover Stories content, here's how to complete the What Dreams May Come quest in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

AC Valhalla What Dreams May Come: Explore the Cave of Gold

This quest takes you to the northern area on the Isle of Skye, and you're tasked with opening and exploring the Cave of Gold. The entrance to the cave is marked on the map, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding it. Follow the tunnel until you reach a room and interact with the pedestal here. The door will light up, and you can continue on.

Continue following the tunnel until you reach an area that opens up. Hop across the tall stalagmites to reach the other side and follow the tunnel until you get to a cave filled with water. Jump in and dive down—keeping the stalagmites here on your right—to locate an opening underwater. Swim through here past some blue jellyfish and use the ledge ahead of you to climb back onto dry land.

Follow the tunnel until you see a torch ahead of you and take the opening to the right. You'll now find yourself in a large cave and have a bunch of enemies to deal with. Kassandra joins you during the fighting, and once they've been taken care of, you'll need to find a way to open the door.

How to solve the Isle of Skye light beam puzzle

This puzzle is pretty similar to the one that tasks you with unsealing the well during a quest in Asgard. Essentially, you have to interact with pedestals at various points in the room to line up the beams with mechanisms near the door. Let's get started.

Wait for Kassandra to turn on the light beams, then head to the pedestal at the bottom-left corner of the room (if you're facing the quest marker). Drag the pedestal to touch the beam, which is then redirected to another pedestal next to the wooden platform. Hop back across to this one and rotate it—and the beam—to line up with the plate near the quest marker. Kassandra will let you know when you have it in the right spot.

Next, head towards the door and look right. Here, make a note of the pedestal on the tall square pillar—the other beam is running through it—and there's another pedestal sitting on a low stone platform close by. There's a tall, movable crate near that second pedestal, so push it to the wall closest to the door. Now use it to climb up to a darkened platform, then hop across the gap to the pedestal with the beam.

Rotate the beam down to the pedestal on the ground below, then jump back down and rotate the second beam to the plate near the door. Congratulations, the door is now open. To complete the quest, continue through the door and collect the artefact from the cave at the end.