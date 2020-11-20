Who should get the silver in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla War Weary quest?

Wondering who should get the AC Valhalla War Weary silver? There are a lot of choices to be made in Assassin's Creed Valhalla and it's hard to tell whether your decision will have ramifications later on in the game or whether it'll make no difference at all.

One such choice occurs during the Sciropescire story arc. During the quest, War Weary, you'll be given a sum of silver, and it's your decision who it should go to. On the surface, there's a lot at stake here, so who should you give the silver to when you are presented with the AC Valhalla War Weary choice?

If you're concerned about spoilers or you don't want to know the outcome of your decision, click away now. Otherwise, read on.

Who should get the AC Valhalla War Weary silver?

Once you've pledged to Sciropescire at your alliance table in Ravensthorpe, you'll be given the War Weary quest which requires you to seek out Ceolbert and lend him your support. He can be found in Quatford with Ivarr. Follow Ceolbert to the cathedral and after a cutscene, you'll receive 650 silver from the Bishop.

You now need to choose who to give the silver to in order to help bring peace. Now you have the option of speaking to many people in the room. Or you could be cheeky and keep it for yourself.

The choices are:

Gwriad

Lady Angharad

Ivarr

Ynyr

Have Eivor keep the silver

Regardless of who you choose, good old AC Valhalla Ivarr will start a brawl which escalates into a full-scale battle throughout the whole town. So feel free to give the silver to whomever you like, or keep it for yourself. A fight is going to start anyway.