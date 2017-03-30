AOC's 32-inch 4K 10-bit monitor is on sale for $500

AOC is bringing its 32-inch Pro-Line monitor (U3277PWQU) to the U.S. market at a special launch price that is turning some heads. Normally a $700 display, it's on sale at B&H Photo right now for $500.

The 32-inch display uses a "10-bit" MVA panel (it's actually an 8-bit panel with frame rate control) with a 4K resolution at 60Hz. Color accuracy was on high on AOC's list with this one, as it offers 95 percent coverage of the NTSC color space and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

Brightness tops out at 300 nits, which is about average. It also has a 50,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio and relatively fast 4ms response time. Viewing angles are generous at 178 degrees (vertical and horizontal).

The U3277PWQU offers various input options, including VGA, DVI-D, HDMI (MHL), and DisplayPort 2.1. It also has two USB 3.0 ports (one of which is a fast charging port) and two USB 2.0 ports.

You can grab the monitor on sale here (B&H). It's also available at Amazon, though at its regular retail price.

