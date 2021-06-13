An alarming number of heads explode in this trailer for Happy Game, coming this fall

Christ. Amanita Design, everything OK? Watch the new trailer for Happy Game and you'll get why I'm worried.

Cartoon bunnies with plastic, strained smiles. Grinning hearts with exploding heads. Fields of corpses. Monsters gargling on tangles of arms erupting from their abyssal mouths. Yeah, happy isn't the first emotion that comes to mind.

The studios that brought us the sweet Samorost series, the bubbly Botanicula, and meditative Machinarium returns this fall with Happy Game, which delves into the nightmare of a little boy with the stated goal of making him happy again. I'm not sure that little boy was happy to begin with, the kinda demented stuff he's got rattling around upstairs. Phew.

Maybe you can do the impossible. Give Happy Game a shot yourself: Just head to the Future Games Show virtual show floor over on Steam and prep for future trauma with the Happy Game demo. You can also read an interview I did with Amanita when it was first planning this horror game, back in 2018.